A 12-year-old girl is in a critical condition after getting into difficulty while swimming in a river with friends.

Emergency services were called to the River Windrush off New Mill Lane near Witney, Oxfordshire, at 12:30 BST.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being flown to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford by air ambulance.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said she was cooling off in the water with friends when she got into difficulty.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said several ambulance crews were sent to the scene and the girl is in a "life-threatening" condition.

Her next of kin have been informed.