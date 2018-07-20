Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption "In amongst the yellows, greens and golds of the fields we sometimes get a splash of blues and purples of linseed fields," says Cliff Kinch in Sibford Ferris

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption South Park, Oxford

Image copyright Pauline Massey Image caption Worcester College, Oxford

Image copyright Tim Turan Image caption "When you forget to eat your artichokes you get giant thistles," says Tim Turan

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption Lye Valley Nature Reserve, Oxford

Image copyright Amy Busby Image caption Blenheim Palace, Woodstock

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk