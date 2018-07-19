Oxford

Abingdon stabbing: Teenager arrested over 'random attack'

  • 19 July 2018
Police at scene of Abingdon stabbing
Image caption The woman is being treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford

A teenager has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in the stomach while walking her dog in a "random and unprovoked" attack.

The stabbing happened at about 10:30 BST in woodland in Boxhill Park, near Clifton Drive, Abingdon.

The woman, who is in her 50s, is receiving treatment at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Police said a 17-year-old boy from Abingdon has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Insp Ali Driver described the incident as "a random and unprovoked attack".

He said: "Incidents such as this are exceedingly rare, and people in the area are likely to see an increased number of police officers while our investigations continue."

