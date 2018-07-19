Image copyright Google Image caption Cogges Surgery in Witney could have to close in six months

An Oxfordshire doctor's surgery is facing closure because of a failure to recruit enough GP partners.

The doctors running Cogges Surgery in Witney said they intend to hand back their contract for providing services to about 7,700 people.

Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) would then have six months to find a new provider or merge the surgery with another.

It follows the closure of Deer Park Medical Centre in Witney last year.

Cogges Surgery was among the practices to take on 4,300 patients from Deer Park when it closed.

'Worried about changes'

Partners Dr Sandra Hallett and Dr Amisha Patel said they unsuccessfully tried to recruit new GP partners after two left over the last few years.

Dr Hallett said they would work with the clinical commissioning group to look at options for keeping the surgery open.

She said: "We understand that some patients may be worried about any changes but we will continue to provide services over the next six months."

NHS South, Central and West Commissioning Support Unit said Cogges Surgery was among a "growing number" forced to close or merge across the country.

A spokeswoman said this was due to "a lack of GPs willing to take up partnership status and hold NHS contracts".