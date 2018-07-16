Image copyright GWR Image caption "We are sorry that we had to cancel the 0740 service this morning," said a GWR spokesman

Commuters have been left "irate" and frustrated after Great Western Railway (GWR) cancelled the only train on its hourly service.

GWR resumed a limited service of one train per hour between Oxford and London Paddington earlier, but the 07:40 BST train was cancelled.

Passengers sent tweets which included: "Are you even trying any more?"

"The train was cancelled due to stock displacement, following crew issues on Sunday," said a GWR spokesman.

Commuters vented their frustration on social media.

GWR said a bus replacement service to Didcot was provided for passengers.

A spokesman apologised and said: "Customers were provided with a strengthened replacement bus service while engineering works continues, prior to the departure of the following train service at 08:14."

Maintenance work has been taking place at Oxford station since 29 June.

Engineers are currently replacing track, signalling and cables as part of maintenance works which will affect services between 7 and 23 July.

Once complete it will allow faster travel as well as a new half-hourly London Marylebone to Oxford service.

Great Western Railway said it would operate replacement buses between Oxford and Didcot Parkway, and a limited fast service between 16 and 20 July.