Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 6 July 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

A blackbird in a water feature Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption "Here is a female blackbird using my water feature as a cold bath," says Cliff Kinch
Cotswold Lavender Farm Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Cotswold Lavender Farm
Abingdon Bridge Image copyright Tony Campbell
Image caption Abingdon Bridge
Aerial view of Didcot Image copyright Hedley Thorne
Image caption Aerial view of Didcot
Horses keeping cool at Port Meadow, Oxford Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Horses keeping cool at Port Meadow, Oxford
Wheat field near Chiselhampton Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Wheat field near Chiselhampton

