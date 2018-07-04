Oxford

Henley Royal Regatta 2018 in pictures on first day

  • 4 July 2018

Boats, blazers and bellinis are out in force with the start of one of the world's most famous regattas.

Thousands of people are expected to watch rowers battle it out on the River Thames in Oxfordshire over the next five days as part of the Henley Royal Regatta.

The event - which first started in 1839 - attracts participants including Olympians, university and school teams and novices.

Regatta spectators Image copyright PA
Image caption Visitors do their best to get the best view of the action, whether on land...
Spectators on inflatables at Henley regatta Image copyright PA
Image caption ...or on water
Colourful blazers at the regatta Image copyright PA
Image caption Colourful blazers are the order of the day as spectators gather to watch the rowing at the regatta
Regatta team Image copyright PA
Image caption Crews have come from around the UK and all over the world
Spectators at Henley regatta Image copyright PA
Image caption The regatta was first held in 1839 and takes place every year
Regatta spectators Image copyright PA
Image caption The popular social event attracts thousands of people to the town
Henley regatta spectators Image copyright PA
Image caption The organisers promise "charming views of Henley and the River Thames"
Henley regatta spectators Image copyright PA
Image caption Some like to get closer to the action
Regatta rowing Image copyright PA
Image caption More than 200 races will take place at the event
Henley regatta team Image copyright PA
Image caption Participants include both Olympic rowers and novices
Henley regatta team Image copyright PA
Image caption Only the mightiest teams can win...
Henley regatta team Image copyright PA
Image caption ...and all are going for glory

The regatta runs until Sunday.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites