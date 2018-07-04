Image copyright Google Image caption Police are treating the death as unexplained

The body of a man has been found at a property in Oxford, police said.

Thames Valley Police said officers discovered the 54-year-old man at a house on Divinity Road shortly before 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said the man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A cordon has been put up around the property, and an eyewitness said a forensic investigation van and two police cars were at the scene.