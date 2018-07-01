Oxford house blaze investigation under way
- 1 July 2018
A large blaze that destroyed a house in Oxford is being investigated after fire crews worked through the night to bring it under control.
Crews from Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire were called to Greenfield, Christmas Common at 20:55 BST on Saturday.
Staff are at the scene damping down. The house was recently renovated, Oxfordshire fire service said.
No one was in the house at the time of the blaze.