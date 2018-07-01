Image copyright Google Image caption A body was found in the River Thames, near the Isis Tavern

A man has died after he was pulled from the River Thames in Oxford.

Officers received calls there was a body in the water near the Isis Tavern at 06:00 BST.

He later died in hospital. Police are describing his death as "unexplained" and his identity is not yet known.

"Residents will see an increased police presence in the area while police officer carrying out further inquiries," said Det Sgt Matt Gorman, of Thames Valley Police.

"Although the locks were closed for a short period they have now reopened."