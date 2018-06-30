Oxford

Armed robbers hit store worker with 'firearm' in Oxford

  • 30 June 2018
Atkyns Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim was approached at the back of the store on Atkyns Road

Two men robbed a Co-Op store and assaulted a staff worker with what is believed to be a firearm in Oxford.

The store employee was hit over the head with a weapon and taken into the store room at 21:20 BST on Friday.

She was then hit again and forced to open a safe, from where they stole a large amount of cash.

Police say the men were wearing balaclavas, dark jackets and light blue jeans.

They fled from Atkyns Road on foot before getting into a car, parked off Chillingworth Crescent, near the Eastern Bypass A4142.

Det Ch Insp Clare Knibbs said the incident was "very traumatic" for the 22-year-old victim and added police had increased their presence in the area.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen the car.

