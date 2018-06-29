Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Image copyright Paul Mallarini Image caption Horses on Port Meadow, Oxford

Image copyright Paul Mallarini Image caption Minster Lovell at dawn

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption Great Haseley Windmill

Image copyright Hedley Thorne Image caption White Horse Hill, Uffington

Image copyright Claire Mackenzie Image caption The sun setting over West Challow

Image copyright Tony Campbell Image caption Sunset at White Horse Hill, Uffington

Image copyright Bryan Robertson Image caption "Who needs to go abroad when you can see views like this!" says Bryan Robertson who took this picture of the sunrise in Woodstock

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk