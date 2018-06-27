Disabled man died 'after savings made'

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nico Reed was found dead at Barrantynes supported living home in Chalgrove

A man who died at a supported living home did not receive the care he needed because of a lack of funding, his parents have said.

Nico Reed, 23, had cerebral palsy and died at Barrantynes in Chalgrove, Oxfordshire, in 2012.

Rosi and Ian Reed told a report Nico was moved to the home "to save money".

The independent report into his care said funding opportunities were missed but that it was not possible to say if his death could have been prevented.

The investigation was commissioned by the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

It concluded the move to the home was "rushed", equipment was not available, and it "probably had a long-term effect" on his safety.

It also said assumptions were made as to Nico's mental capacity in relation to day-to-day decisions.

Nico, who also had severe learning disabilities, died after inhaling his own vomit.

He should have been checked by a carer every 20 minutes, but had been left for 45 minutes.

He had previously boarded at Penhurst School in Chipping Norton, but was moved to Barrantynes when Oxfordshire County Council was unable to provide the school with requested additional funding to provide his specialist care.

An impact statement from Nico's family said he was a "happy and healthy young man who was forced against his will from the home he loved and was happy in, to save money".

'Had no choice'

It added: "Social services were quite transparent with us that the reason they were forced to remove Nico from Penhurst was to save money.

"While they acknowledged that the move might possibly affect his health, wellbeing and happiness, they insisted they had no choice but to do it anyway."

A council spokesman said it was working to improve transitions from children's services to adult social care.

"Senior officers would like to meet the family to reflect on the observations they have made about the care that Nico received," he said.

Sula Wiltshire, director of quality and lead nurse at Oxfordshire CCG, said the recommendations in the report would be adopted "to ensure people with complex needs and learning disabilities receive more effective and appropriate care in the future".