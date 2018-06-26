Image caption The twin-engine plane struck the farm building near Enstone Airfield

A co-pilot was hurt when a light aircraft has crashed into a barn, starting a large fire.

The twin-engine plane came down at about 14:20 BST and struck with the farm building near Enstone Airfield, killing several chickens.

The pilot was uninjured but the co-pilot was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Six fire engines are at the scene as crews battle the blaze.

Gill McNeil, an instructor who witnessed the crash, said it was "remarkable" the injuries had not been worse.

Describing the collision, she said the plane "turned very, very sharply towards the airfield in a steep dive with the wings rocking, and then crashed into the barn behind us".

She added: "It all happened very quickly."

She said afterwards there were "big plumes of black, acrid smoke" and that the aircraft was "completely unrecognisable".

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was aware of the incident.