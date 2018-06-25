Man arrested over Birmingham 'hit-and-run' death crash
- 25 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a mother-of-three was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
Noreen Akhtar, 38, from Banbury, died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle outside Cravings Café in Stratford Road, Birmingham, on 16 June.
A 33-year-old man, from Moseley, was held after the car believed to be involved was found at an address in Birmingham, said West Midlands Police.
He has been released on police bail.