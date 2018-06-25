Image copyright Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Image caption A Hazardous Area Response Team and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance emergency response vehicle were called to the laboratory

Five people have suffered breathing difficulties after a chemical spill at an Oxford University laboratory.

An organic compound used in experiments spilt at the Chemical Research Laboratory in Mansfield Road, Oxford, at 10:08 BST.

A Hazardous Area Response Team and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

Five people who were taken to hospital "were fine", an Oxford University spokeswoman said.

Alan Hutchinson, watch manager for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said: "The incident was successfully dealt with using a mixture of expert on site staff with specialist skills and information and highly trained teams from fire and ambulance."