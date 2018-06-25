Man arrested over abduction of girl, 12, in Oxford
- 25 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction, after a 12-year-old girl went missing on Saturday.
The girl, who is from Oxford, was later found safe and well. Her family had said it was out of character for her to go missing.
Thames Valley Police say the man remains in custody and is being questioned by officers.
Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact police.