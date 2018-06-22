Image copyright Oxfordshire County Council Image caption Residents near the site in Appleford said smoke could be seen for miles

A large fire at a landfill site in Oxfordshire has ended, 17 hours after it began.

Crews were called to the site at Appleford, near Didcot, at about 16:30 BST on Thursday.

Residents described a "horrid" smell emanating from the site and said smoke could be seen for miles.

The fire and rescue service said crews left the scene at 09:40 on Friday but, according to the Met Office, smoke was still reducing visibility.

One resident, who took a picture of the smoke from the nearby Ladygrove estate in Didcot at around 22:00 on Thursday, said there was a very strong smell of plastic.