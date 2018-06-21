Image copyright Oxfordshire County Council Image caption Residents near the site in Appleford said smoke could be seen for miles

A large fire at a landfill site in Oxfordshire is sending palls of smoke into the air.

Crews were called to the site at Appleford, near Didcot, at about 16:30 BST.

Residents described a "horrid" smell emanating from the site and said smoke could be seen for miles around.

Oxfordshire's fire and rescue service said crews from six stations were controlling the blaze and the incident was ongoing.