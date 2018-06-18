Oxford

Steane parachutist rescued from power cables

  • 18 June 2018
Fire crews helping parachutist caught in telegraph wires Image copyright Banbury Fire Station
Image caption Northamptonshire Police said the man was unhurt

A parachutist was left dangling for about 45 minutes after he got entangled in power cables as he came into land.

The man was trapped in a field on Hinton Road in Steane, between Hinton-in-the-Hedges airfield and Brackley.

Northamptonshire Police said the man was hanging by his parachute before a passer-by called the emergency services on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said the man was cut down after establishing the cables were earthed.

The police said the man was unhurt.

