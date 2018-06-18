Steane parachutist rescued from power cables
A parachutist was left dangling for about 45 minutes after he got entangled in power cables as he came into land.
The man was trapped in a field on Hinton Road in Steane, between Hinton-in-the-Hedges airfield and Brackley.
Northamptonshire Police said the man was hanging by his parachute before a passer-by called the emergency services on Saturday.
A spokeswoman said the man was cut down after establishing the cables were earthed.
The police said the man was unhurt.