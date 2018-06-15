Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 15 June 2018

Long boat going under Grandpont Bridge by a dredged up bike Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption A long boat going under Grandpont Bridge, and a dredged up bike
A poppy field in Appleford Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption A poppy field in Appleford
Weekend sunset over the Oxfordshire countryside Image copyright Tony Campbell
Image caption A sunset over the Oxfordshire countryside
A line of train carriages photographed from New Hinksey Bridge Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption A line of train carriages photographed from New Hinksey Bridge
Bees in a garden in Cumnor Image copyright Lucy Bickerton
Image caption Bees in a garden in Cumnor
Sunset on the Thames at Farmoor Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Sunset on the Thames at Farmoor
The Flying Scotsman steaming through Kennington Junction Image copyright Roy Venkatesh
Image caption The Flying Scotsman steaming through Kennington Junction
A Saturday night on the canal in north Oxfordshire Image copyright Julian Tranter
Image caption A Saturday night on the canal in north Oxfordshire
Graffiti in Cowley Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption 'My daughters loved this graffiti on walls which cover an old petrol station in Cowley,' Esther Johnson told us.
View from the Varsity Club roof c Image copyright Tim Turan
Image caption According to Tim Turan, this is the view from the Varsity Club roof, 'celebrating the day after my daughter’s wedding - a perfect day'.

