Witney fire: Breakers' yard blaze sees homes evacuated

  • 13 June 2018
Media captionResidents have been told to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed

A large fire involving scrap cars and fuel at a breakers' yard has led to homes being evacuated and roads closed.

Around 60 firefighters from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue are tackling the blaze at T&B Motors in Witney.

Plumes of "thick, black, acrid" smoke have been visible over the town since about 10:00 BST.

Residents have been advised by police to stay indoors and keep all windows and doors closed while the blaze is ongoing.

The fire is now under control but the road will be closed overnight, deputy leader of West Oxfordshire District Council Toby Morris said.

He said emergency accommodation was being arranged for residents.

Media captionPlumes of "thick, black, acrid" smoke are visible over Witney

People asked to leave their homes have been told to gather at Elmfield council offices.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said West End has been completely closed off, as well as Bridge Street, Wood Green and Hailey Road.

Media captionVehicles and fuel are on fire at the breakers' yard
Image copyright Lisa Kay
Image caption Smoke is visible over the town

Farmers Close resident Tony Pearce said: "It's thick, black, acrid smoke. Gas bottles, tyres, the petrol left in the cars, that's all going up.

"All the houses up here have been evacuated because of the flames."

A fire service spokesman said 10 appliances were now in attendance from Oxford, Witney, Burford, Wheatley, Deddington, Eynsham and Chipping Norton and multiple jets were in use.

"Because of the nature of the premises fuel is involved and there is a large plume of dark smoke."

Image copyright WOCT Bus
Image caption A Thames Valley Police spokesman said West End was completely closed off
Image copyright ShootItYourself
Image caption Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue is tackling the blaze at T&B Motors

