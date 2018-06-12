Image copyright Philip Halling Image caption Merton Street is left covered in colourful detritus following trashings

Oxford University has been ridiculed on social media after an email inferred the "highly developed social conscience" of students was drawing homeless people to the city.

It wrote to students to dissuade them from "trashing" - the tradition of covering each other with foam, confetti, champagne and eggs.

Naoise Dolan, who shared part of the email online, called its tone "unwise".

The university said it was an attempt to appeal to students' consciences.

Ms Dolan wrote on Twitter: "Senior officers of the university think that the city's high homeless rate is because they flock here on purpose to get spare change from student lefties.

"I'm not exaggerating, that's their take."

The email was sent by senior proctor Mark Edwards and junior proctor Cecile Fabre - the proctors deal with student discipline and complaints.

It said: "Oxford's students have a highly developed social conscience, as is evident from the number of homeless people who come to seek assistance in this city.

"Needless waste of food is an aggravation of their distress."

It also said trashing, which happens when students celebrate the end of their exams, gave the impression that "the whole of Oxford is one giant Bullingdon Club" and was "unlikely to have a positive effect on applications from underprivileged minorities".

A former student, who graduated last summer and did not want to be named, said the criticism of trashings rang hollow.

He added: "It is highly disingenuous to suggest homelessness in Oxford is caused by the social conscience of students and not the extremely high cost of living, lack of housing, and cuts in support for homeless people in Oxford."

In a statement the university said: "The overall intention of the proctors was to appeal to the social and environmental consciences of Oxford students, urging them to consider the impact of the waste and inconvenience caused by trashing."