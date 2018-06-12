Image caption Connor Sparrowhawk and Teresa Colvin died while in the care of Southern Health

An NHS trust that failed to investigate hundreds of unexplained deaths has made "significant improvements".

A report commissioned in 2016 after the death of 18-year-old Connor Sparrowhawk found "serious failings" at Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust.

NHS Improvement said an independent review carried out last year had found "encouraging progress".

The trust was fined £2m after failing both Connor and Teresa Colvin, 45, who died in Hampshire in 2012.

Southern Health also pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe care and treatment after a patient fell from a roof in 2015.

The independent Mazars report found 272 of 722 unexplained deaths between 2011 and 2015 were not properly investigated.

Former chief executive Katrina Percy resigned in 2016, followed by its previous board of directors.

Anne Eden, executive regional managing director in the south east for NHS Improvement and NHS England, said: "The historic failings at the trust are well documented and it is right that the trust has been held to account for them.

"However, this is encouraging progress which represents improvements in services for local patients and should also be recognised.

"Southern Health continues to be subject to regulatory action from NHS Improvement to ensure they maintain momentum."

Nick Broughton took up the post of chief executive at the trust last year.

Image caption Dr Nick Broughton took over the NHS health trust in November

Southern Health timeline

26 April 2012 - Teresa Colvin dies at Southampton General Hospital after she was found unconscious at Woodhaven Adult Mental Health Hospital

July 2013 - Connor Sparrowhawk, 18, drowns after an epileptic seizure at Oxford unit Slade House. An inquest later rules neglect contributed to his death

10 December 2015 - The BBC reveals details of a leaked independent report into the trust, produced by Mazars, which highlights a "failure of leadership". Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says he is "profoundly shocked"

17 December 2015 - The report is officially published and shows out of 722 unexpected deaths over four years, only 272 were properly investigated

29 April 2016 - A full CQC inspection report is published which says the trust is continuing to put patients at risk

30 June 2016 - Following a review of the management team competencies, it is announced that the trust's boss Katrina Percy is to keep her job

29 July 2016 - The BBC reveals the trust paid millions of pounds in contracts to companies owned by previous associates of Ms Percy

7 October 2016 - Ms Percy resigns completely from the trust

13 December 2016 - A CQC report, the culmination of a one-year inquiry, says investigations into patient deaths are inadequate

19 August 2017 - A medical tribunal finds a doctor failed to carry out risk assessments for Connor Sparrowhawk

12 September 2017 - The trust announces Dr Nick Broughton, leader of Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, will take up Southern Health's chief executive role in November

18 September 2017 - The trust admits breaching health and safety law in the case of Connor Sparrowhawk

20 November 2017 - The trust admits breaching health and safety law in the case of Theresa Colvin