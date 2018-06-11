Image caption The council was criticised last year after attaching fines to the belongings of rough sleepers

Another 64 beds will be provided for rough sleepers in Oxfordshire - bringing the total to 292 - after Oxford City Council was awarded £500,000.

A "hub" will also be created, offering services such as housing advice.

Councillor Linda Smith said the funding would "make a real difference" in tackling rough sleeping this winter.

Last year, the council was accused of trying to "intimidate" homeless people after attaching fines to belongings.

And the cosmetics retailer Lush was also criticised after boarding up one its stores.

At the time it said the hoarding was put up following an email from Oxford City Centre Management which said a large number of complaints were being received about homeless people setting up camp in the doorway.

The extra funding comes from central government and is targeted at councils with high levels of rough sleeping.