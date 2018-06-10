Image copyright Ian Hudspeth Image caption Ian Hudspeth was bitten by the dog while campaigning on Saturday

A council leader needed surgery after a dog bit him as he posted a leaflet through a door.

Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth had his finger badly bitten while he was campaigning in Bicester on Saturday.

The Conservative politician thanked hospital staff in a tweet he posted with a picture of his arm in a sling.

He said: "I guess the dog wasn't one of us. The staff @OUHospitals are simply brilliant."

Image caption County council leader Ian Hudspeth thanked the "brilliant" hospital staff

Mr Hudspeth told the BBC he returned to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford to have "some minor plastic surgery on the injury".

He added: "The JR have been fantastic, especially as it's the weekend."