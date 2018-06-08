Image copyright EPA Image caption Christopher Lemonius was found with serious injuries in an alley Blackbird Leys

A man found by police officers bleeding in an alleyway repeatedly told them he thought he was dying, a murder trial has heard.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, died after being found in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, Oxford, on 1 June last year.

Giving evidence at Oxford Crown Court, PC David Stagg said Mr Lemonius was moving and struggling for breath until he lost consciousness.

Six men deny murder and four others deny perverting the course of justice.

PC Stagg told the court that he tried to persuade Mr Lemonius to keep still before the ambulance arrived.

He said the victim, whose hair, face and body were covered in blood, kept telling him that he thought he was going to die.

Image caption The victim's hair, face and body were covered in blood, a police officer said

Those charged with murder:

Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road

Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road

Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road

Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road

Otman Lamzini, 24, of Jourdain Road

Carlos Spencer, 26, of Wynbush Road

Footage taken from a body camera worn by another police officer showed Mr Lemonius's body being carried out of the alley on a stretcher.

The video also featured Allal and Yamina Lamzini, who are charged with doing acts tended or intended to pervert the course of justice.

It showed Mrs Lamzini telling officers: "It's dark, we can't see nothing."

The trial continues.