Four men have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and forced labour after police carried out raids at two Oxford locations.

The men from Oxford, aged 59, 43, 34 and 25, were arrested in a joint effort by Thames Valley Police, the National Crime Agency and Southeast Regional Organised Crime Unit.

An area near Abingdon Road is closed while investigations are carried out.

Suspected victims are being supported, police said.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Ali Driver said: "We carried out these warrants as part of ongoing investigations into offences of modern slavery."