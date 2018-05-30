Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Engineers will replace track, signalling and cables in the Oxford area

Trains will not be running in or out of Oxford Station for more than two weeks in July as maintenance work takes place.

Engineers are due to replace track, signalling and cables.

There will be disruption from 29 June to 23 July and no trains will use the station between 6 July and 23 July.

Work will take place "around the clock" and has been "carefully planned" to minimise disruption to passengers, Network Rail said.

Once complete it will allow faster travel as well as a new half-hourly London Marylebone to Oxford service, it added.

Great Western Railway has said it will operate replacement buses between Oxford and Didcot Parkway.

Its tickets will also be valid on Chiltern Railways services between Oxford Parkway and London Marylebone.