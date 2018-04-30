Image copyright Google Image caption The councils want to ensure coaches move on after dropping off visitors

A parking warden has been stationed on a major street in Oxford city centre to ensure coaches stick to drop-off rules.

Tourist coaches are supposed to park at Redbridge Park and Ride after dropping visitors on St Giles, but this system "does not always work", said Oxford City Council.

It is collaborating with Oxfordshire County Council on the four-month trial.

Tim Sadler, Executive Director for Sustainable City, said they wanted to ensure tourism did not damage Oxford.

Last year city councillor Mary Clarkson described Oxford in the summer as "tourist hell" and said the number of coaches on St Giles, a busy route in central Oxford, was a safety risk.

"We need to ensure drivers move off and park up at Redbridge rather than staying in the city centre", said Owen Jenkins, Director of Infrastructure Delivery at Oxfordshire County Council.

He added the officer would also collect information about coaches visiting Oxford which would be used to develop "a longer-term strategy" for managing tourist coaches.

Mr Sadler said Oxford was a "welcoming city" to visitors but its aim was to ensure tourism does not "impact unfairly on residents".

The civil enforcement officer is being stationed on St Giles between 10:00 BST and 18:00 each day.