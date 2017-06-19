Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the rape happened in an alleyway close to Atik nightclub in Oxford

A woman was raped shortly after she left a nightclub in Oxford early on Sunday.

Officers said she left Atik nightclub on Park End Street at the same time as a man who then took her into a nearby alleyway and attacked her.

It happened at about 02:00 BST on Sunday. Police are looking for a man described as Asian, skinny, in his early 20s, with short dark hair.

He wore a black T-shirt, black jeans, and had a tattoo on his upper arm.