Woman raped near Oxford nightclub
- 19 June 2017
A woman was raped shortly after she left a nightclub in Oxford early on Sunday.
Officers said she left Atik nightclub on Park End Street at the same time as a man who then took her into a nearby alleyway and attacked her.
It happened at about 02:00 BST on Sunday. Police are looking for a man described as Asian, skinny, in his early 20s, with short dark hair.
He wore a black T-shirt, black jeans, and had a tattoo on his upper arm.