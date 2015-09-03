Image caption The Prince of Wales' trust, the Duchy of Cornwall, helped fund the new village hall and school

A £4m combined primary school and village hall has opened in Oxfordshire in time for the new school term.

Bletchingdon Primary relocated to the new building after the old Victorian premises were deemed too small, and the village hall was "rotting".

School governor Duncan Ledger called the new site "absolutely magnificent".

It was funded by Oxfordshire County Council and the Prince of Wales' trust, the Duchy of Cornwall, and by selling off the old buildings.

'Cold and damp'

The hall and school, which are housed in the same building but separated by security doors, will share facilities such as meeting rooms and kitchens, though not at the same time.

Mr Ledger said: "I feel absolutely exhausted but absolutely delighted as well… it means we have a brand new, very splendid, village hall and school and so the assets of the community are substantially improved.

"The village hall was rotting... it was extremely expensive to heat, it was cold and damp. This one is just a universe away from that."

Trustee Vicky Robins said: "We had a wonderful Victorian school, it was absolutely gorgeous, and the kids loved it, and the village loved it, but it was very small and there was no ability to modernise it."

The doors opened for the new school term at 08:30 BST.