Image copyright PA Image caption The charity is appealing for anyone with information to come forward

A dog found wandering a village with her mouth fastened shut so tightly with duct tape that she bled is making a recovery, the RSPCA has said.

The young lurcher-type dog, named Clover by rescuers because of her lucky escape, was found near Puddleduck Lane in Great Coxwell, Oxfordshire.

She was spotted in distress by villagers who managed to eventually catch her before calling for help.

The tape is thought to have been in place for two days.

RSPCA inspector Nikki Denham said: "I was horrified at what I saw when I arrived to pick up this poor girl.

"She was extremely subdued and I could see that the tape was tied around her muzzle.

"She had it wrapped around her mouth so tightly that her mouth was swollen, bruised and bloody. She couldn't drink, pant or eat.

"This is extremely dangerous for a dog, particularly in hot weather."

Image copyright Rspca Image caption The RSPCA has described Clover's distress as "heartbreaking to see"

She also had a "nasty" and deep inch-long wound on her leg that required stapling, the RSPCA said.

Ms Denham said: "The vets have been brilliant and have really put a lot of effort in to help her get through this, we couldn't be more grateful.

"It is heartbreaking to see a dog in distress like this and it is also against the law to treat an animal in this way."

Clover, who was rescued on Saturday, is now said to be making a strong recovery.

The charity is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.