A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a pedestrian was run over and killed while walking along a main road.

The 29-year-old woman was struck by a grey Toyota Avensis as she walked along the A40 Northern Bypass in Oxford just before midnight on 1 May.

Police believe she may have got out of a silver Mercedes just before she was hit. She died at the scene.

A 38-year-old man, from Chipping Norton, has been bailed until 29 May.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen the occupants of the silver Mercedes.

Two police officers were injured while guarding the scene when another car hit their marked police car in the early hours of 2 May.

Both were taken to hospital. One needed surgery for a serious leg injury.