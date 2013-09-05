A man has been charged with raping a 19-year-old woman at an Oxford hotel.

The 29-year-old, from Cottesmore Road, Oxford, is accused of two counts of rape.

He was arrested after the woman claimed to police that she had been raped at the Victoria House Hotel in George Street early on Tuesday.

The man was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later. Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses.