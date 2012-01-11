Oxford history project awarded £60,000

A history project in Oxford has been awarded £60,000 by English Heritage to help conserve unprotected local buildings and landmarks.

Oxford City Council has received the funding to create a register of "heritage assets" for places outside designated conservation areas.

The scheme will initially cover Blackbird Leys, Summertown, West Oxford and East Oxford.

Members of the public will be able to make nominations.

'Architectural interest'

The areas have been chosen because less is known about their history and environment, according to the council.

It added that possible nominations could be the blackbird sculpture at Blackbird Leys and East Oxford Community Centre.

Councillor Colin Cook, from Oxford City Council, said: "While Oxford's most famous historic buildings and places are protected as nationally designated heritage assets, the city contains many other buildings and places that are locally valued for their historic, archaeological, artistic or architectural interest.

"This register will provide recognition of these non-designated heritage assets and will help to ensure that when change is proposed, the decision makers are aware of the significance of these heritage assets, and the need to conserve them."

The first study area for the project will be East Oxford, with public consultation on a list of nominations expected in April 2012.