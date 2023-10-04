Nottinghamshire care home needing £850,000 of repairs to be closed
Residents are being moved out of a Nottinghamshire care home after a council decided to close it rather than pay £850,000 for repairs.
Nottinghamshire County Council said the Church Street Care Home, in Eastwood, needed "significant internal remodelling".
Spending the money required was not in the best interests of people living there, the authority said.
Officials said six current residents would be moved to new accommodation.
The council said the closure could mean staff were either redeployed or made redundant.
The home provides one-to-one and 24-hour care to adults aged 18 to 65 with learning disabilities and is currently graded "good" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Five of the six residents have lived in the home for more than 12 years, including two since the home opened in 1993.
'Significant upheaval'
However, its bedrooms did not comply with minimum space standards and some bathrooms were too small, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Some bedrooms were also unsuitable for wheelchair users, and there was an absence of specialist equipment for complex needs.
The authority said work would take between 22 and 39 weeks to complete, leading to "significant upheaval" for residents.
A council report said consultations with staff and families found people "value the service" the home provided and praised staff for the care they offered.
It also said they understood the reasons for the closure.
The report said: "There are opportunities to support residents at Church Street in alternative provision that would provide them with a better standard of accommodation.
"[This could] develop their rights and independence in a supported living setting while continuing to live in an area they are familiar with and maintaining existing relationships."
