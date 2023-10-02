Crash after caravan becomes detached from tow bar
A driver has been taken to hospital after a caravan became detached from a vehicle while it was being towed - and then crashed into a car.
Police said the collision in Hollygate Lane, Cotgrave, Nottinghamshire, was reported just after 12:30 BST on Sunday.
Officers attended the scene along with two fire engines and paramedics.
The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution and the road was closed while the scene was made safe.
Police said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.
