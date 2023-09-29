Mansfield: Robber who stole man's trainers and phone in assault jailed
A violent attacker who beat a man unconscious before stealing his trainers and phone in Nottinghamshire has been jailed.
Paul Morris, 31, assaulted his victim following an argument in Mansfield town centre on the evening of 15 April.
Police said he punched his victim to the ground in West Gate before repeatedly kicking him and stamping on his head.
Morris was jailed for seven years at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
The force said he fled the scene before returning to steal the victim's Nike Air trainers and iPhone as he lay unconscious.
He suffered serious injuries that required surgery in hospital.
Morris and two other people were arrested following the robbery and he was was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and theft.
Morris, of Kitchener Drive, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to both offences at a previous hearing.
He must serve two thirds of the sentence in custody before he can apply for parole.
His accomplice Dean Marshall, 41, also of Kitchener Drive, was sentenced on 17 April at Nottingham Magistrates' Court after admitting theft.
Marshall was fined £120 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.
The third suspect was released without charge after CCTV audio captured her pleading with Morris to stop the attack, police said.
Det Con Millie Gillett said: "This was a very nasty assault that left the victim with two broken teeth and a laceration to his tongue which required stitches.
"It has had a profound impact on his wellbeing and I hope he can find some comfort knowing his attacker will spend years behind bars."
