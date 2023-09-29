Nottingham's historic 10-day Goose Fair opens
Nottingham's Goose Fair - one of the oldest fairs in Europe - has officially started.
This year's 10-day event features new rides TipTop and Xcelerator as well as old favourites the Cake Walk and Gallopers.
Nottingham City Council said extending the celebrations in 2022 attracted 130,000 extra visitors compared to the five-day fair in 2019.
The fair has been staged annually since at least 1284.
It takes place at the Forest Recreation Ground until 8 October.
The fair is popular with drone pilots seeking aerial pictures and footage of its spectacularly illuminated rides.
However, police have banned drone flights at this year's fair with a "no-fly zone" within 750 metres (2,461ft) being imposed for the duration of the event.
Those who break the restriction face fines or prosecution, Nottinghamshire Police warned.
