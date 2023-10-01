Nottingham drain thieves putting locals 'at risk'
Thieves who have stolen 84 gully grates which cover deep rainwater drains are putting people "at risk", a councillor has said.
Nottingham City Council has told cyclists, pedestrians and road users to be vigilant after the spate of thefts.
They believe the grates are being sold as scrap metal.
Replacing the gates with anti-theft, hinged replacements or recycled plastic versions has cost the council more than £17,500.
The council said the thefts happened between April and September.
Angela Kandola, portfolio holder for highways, transport and planning, said: "We make every effort to replace the grates as soon as it is brought to our attention, but with so many being stolen, it's very difficult to do the work as quickly as we would like.
"We would ask the public to be observant and report any incidents immediately to the police."
