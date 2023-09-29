Hyson Green: Police operation targets 'aggressive' shop beggars
An operation has been launched to try to stop anti-social begging in part of Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said Hyson Green, and particularly the area around its Asda store, had become a hotspot for begging.
The force said it had been granted criminal behaviour orders to prevent five people drinking and asking people for cash.
Asda and homelessness charity Framework are working with the police.
The force said one man had already been banned from begging across Nottinghamshire due to his constant and aggressive behaviour.
The police have applied to the courts for five further orders to ban beggars in the area.
Shopkeepers in the area are also being asked not to sell alcohol to beggars, the force said.
Safety concerns
Insp Liz Gaskin said: "In the past, the area around Hyson Green had become a hotspot for begging and anti-social behaviour which saw us introduce a police hub in partnership with Asda.
"The problem seemed to decline but has started to emerge again.
"Residents and shoppers don't want to be aggressively approached for loose change. I want Hyson Green to be an area where people feel safe to visit and that businesses thrive.
"What seems to happen is people will beg outside Asda, collect their loose change, go to buy alcohol and, then due to being intoxicated, cause problems such as anti-social behaviour.
"This is a small minority of people, but we need to ensure this minority don't spoil the area for the majority."
Asda has been contacted for comment.
