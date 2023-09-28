Tram strike over historic Nottingham Goose Fair called off
Tram strikes planned to take place during Nottingham's historic Goose Fair have been called off.
GMB union said staff on the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) had accepted a pay rise of 10% and withdrew their plans as a result.
The event, which takes place every year at the Forest Recreation Ground, is due to start on Friday and will last until 8 October.
NET said it was "pleased" GMB members accepted its latest pay offer.
'Best possible service'
GMB organiser Colin Whyatt said the strike "would have caused massive travel distribution across the city".
Staff working on the tram network first began balloting for industrial action in August.
The union previously said 92% of its members backed strikes after being offered a pay rise between 6.75% and 9% earlier this month.
Chris Wright, managing director of Nottingham Trams, said: "We are pleased that GMB members have accepted our latest pay offer, and that the union has agreed to call off its planned industrial action during Nottingham's Goose Fair.
"We can now focus all our efforts on delivering the best possible service to customers during one of the busiest times of the year."
