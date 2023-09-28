Student thankful after West Bridgford eye test uncovers condition
A student has thanked an optometrist that picked up the symptoms of a potentially life-threatening condition during an eye test.
Alexandra Coupland, 20, went to Specsavers in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, after experiencing migraines and double vision.
Scans showed the optic nerves in her eyes were swollen.
Further tests at the hospital found two blood clots in her brain and she was diagnosed with cerebral thrombosis.
Ms Coupland was referred to Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) by optometrist Malaika Gul.
She ended up spending three weeks in the hospital having treatment, which included a lumbar puncture to reduce pressure in her brain.
"I knew something was wrong because I never normally suffer from migraines," she said.
"When the double vision started, I knew I had to get it checked out."
'Potentially life-threatening'
Ms Gul used the store's optical coherence tomography (OCT) machine, which produces a structural scan of the eye.
Ms Coupland said: "I was told if it hadn't been picked up it could have developed into something much worse and could have potentially become life-threatening."
The marine biology student, who is studying at Newcastle University, thanked Ms Gul for listening to her concerns.
"I felt it was the first time I had been listened to properly in three weeks," she said.
Gurbeer Sivia, a partner at the Specsavers branch, said: "We're all so pleased that Alexandra is in good health and back home.
"Her actions in coming to us as soon as possible to get checked out were vital in preventing further potential complications due this rare condition."
