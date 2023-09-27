Beeston: Murder arrest after woman found dead in her flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her flat in Nottinghamshire.
Officers went to the property in County Close, Beeston, where the 46-year-old woman was discovered dead at the scene on Monday.
The suspect, 50, who was arrested on Tuesday, remains in custody, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The force added it was an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.
