Wollaton: Tribute to pair who died after being hit by minibus
- Published
Two sons have paid tribute to their parents who died when they were struck by a minibus that mounted the pavement.
Stuart and Claire Balmer were killed when they were walking along the pavement in Bramcote Lane, Wollaton, Nottingham, on 20 March.
An inquest held on Monday heard the minibus driver had "suffered a medical event and was no longer in control of the vehicle".
Chris and Rob Balmer said their parents would be "deeply missed".
The inquest at Nottingham Coroner's Court concluded the pair - who met at the University of Nottingham - died due to a road traffic collision.
In a statement issued via Nottinghamshire Police, Chris and Rob said Stuart, 72, and Claire, 70, were "active and sociable people who had the prospect of many adventurous years ahead of them".
"As a future without them in our lives begins, we have to come to terms with the fact that we are no longer able to make new memories with them," they said.
"We can only cherish the memories that we made with them, hold them close to our hearts and remember them fondly."
'Extremely painful'
Stuart, who was born in North Yorkshire, was a retired architect and Claire had served as a senior probation officer.
They will also be "deeply missed" by Stuart's two brothers, Simon and Robin, and sister Elizabeth, as well as Claire's sister Ursula and brother Kevin, police added.
"While hearing details of this terrible series of events has been extremely painful, the inquest can hopefully help us to start the process of healing and come to terms with the facts of what has happened," Chris and Rob added.
"We would like to thank the first responders who cared for our parents and provided medical assistance in their final moments.
"Mum and dad, Stuart and Claire, goodbye, we miss you. Forever. Always."
