Nottinghamshire: Bin lorries queue across county border amid strike
- Published
Waste collections from households in Nottinghamshire are queueing across the county border as workers at recycling centres begin a five-day strike.
Bin lorries covering Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw have been dropping off waste in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire County Council said it was "aware of the situation".
The GMB union claimed service provider Veolia "refused to negotiate a pay offer that reflects the cost-of-living crisis".
A spokesperson for the refuse company said it was "disappointed" workers had taken industrial action.
Mansfield's Materials Recycling Facility, Ashfield's Welsh Croft Close site and Bassetlaw's Claylands Avenue site are all impacted.
The plants process household waste and recycling for more than 250,000 homes in north Nottinghamshire, the union says.
Ashfield District Council said Veolia was "working to ensure their sites remain open" for waste collection vehicles to dispose of household and trade waste.
It added residents should continue to put bins out for collection as usual on scheduled collection days.
Mick Coppin, GMB organiser, said: "Our members are on strike for a pay packet that covers the bills; it is that simple.
"They are minimum wage workers being treated with disdain by Veolia.
"For Veolia to think it's fair to dump Nottinghamshire's waste in Derbyshire's creaking refuse collection sites is shocking.
"Derbyshire residents will no doubt resent Veolia creating a situation where their fine county is becoming Nottinghamshire's waste bin in this way.
"It's time for Veolia to commit to listening to our members and getting this settled once and for all."
'Disappointed'
Veolia has previously said it reached an agreement with the union and negotiated a "two-year pay deal" for employees in Nottinghamshire in 2022 which "recognised the hard work" of workers.
It also said it had offered to engage in early pay discussions for 2024.
"Veolia has repeatedly offered and remain committed to engage in early pay discussions for 2024 and urge the GMB to meet with us on this basis," a spokesperson said.
"Veolia will seek to minimise any disruption the industrial action may cause."
