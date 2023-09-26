Train strikes: East Midlands Railway cancels services on two days
- Published
Rail passengers have been warned East Midlands Railway (EMR) will not run any services on two days due to fresh industrial action.
Train drivers union Aslef strike on Saturday 30 September and Wednesday 4 October, which means all services have been cancelled.
EMR has also warned cancellations could take place on a further six days due to the union's decision to ban overtime.
Rail bosses have urged passengers to check in advance before they travel.
The latest round of industrial action is due to a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
Aslef has also announced an overtime ban on Friday 29 September and from Monday 2 October to Friday 6 October which may cause a reduction in services and cancellations.
'Advise customers to check'
Will Rogers, managing director at East Midlands Railway, said: "As a result of strike action being taken by members of the Aslef union, we are not able to run any trains on Saturday September 30 and Wednesday October 4 and therefore customers should not attempt to travel.
"On Friday September 29 and from Monday October 2 to Friday, October 6, services could be cancelled as late as 22:00 the day before - this is because of an overtime ban strike by Aslef members.
"Due to this, we strongly advise customers to check if their train is running before setting off."
