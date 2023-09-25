Ruddington: Heritage railway gets £40k grant for shed revamp
The Great Central Railway Nottingham (GCRN) has been given a £40,000 grant to help it restore a carriage shed.
Volunteers had already begun revamping the shed at its headquarters in Ruddington but the GCR but ran out of money for the project.
The finished shed will house four passenger carriages and protect them from the elements and vandals, bosses at the heritage railway said.
Contractors are on site and hope to have the shed ready by the end of 2023.
The grant has been awarded by Rushcliffe Borough Council which received money from the government's shared prosperity Levelling Up fund.
It matches contributions from the East Midlands Railway Trust and LNER (GC) Heritage Trust.
George Green, infrastructure director of GCRN, said: "This is another essential step on the road to reopening the northern section of the Great Central Railway.
"Known as Building No 4, the project had been underway for some time before the pandemic intervened, and funds dried up.
"The Shared Prosperity funding is essential and will get the build back on track."
He said the GCRN still hoped to raise £15,000 to install roller shutter doors and fit out the building with lights and power, and so far £3,000 had been pledged.
The shed, which will include a small workshop, has been connected to the the existing heritage railway at the Nottingham Transport Heritage Centre.
Rushcliffe Borough Council's deputy leader Abby Brennan said: "The GCRN continue to go from strength to strength as a group and have overcome many challenges and we're delighted to be able to support their efforts so more people can enjoy the railway and experience a part of Rushcliffe's rail history."
