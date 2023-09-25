Mansfield: Man jailed after throwing woman from balcony
- Published
A man who threw a woman from a balcony has been jailed.
Krzysztof Witrowski, 49, was seen picking up the victim and dropping her from the first floor of his home in Mansfield at about 23:50 BST on 27 May.
The woman suffered a fractured pelvis, facial fractures and a broken right ankle.
Witrowski was jailed for two years and nine months after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
Police said witnesses described seeing a man and woman arguing on the balcony in the moments before the attack.
One passer-by described to detectives how he saw the man lift up a woman and drop her over the balcony edge.
Detectives analysed CCTV of the incident which also showed Witrowski had dropped the woman from a height of about 12ft (4m).
He pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court on 3 August and was sentenced on Tuesday.
Det Insp Steve King, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It is fortunate the victim was not more seriously injured after this frightening incident.
"I hope she continues to make a full recovery from her injuries."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.